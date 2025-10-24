Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW) Short Interest Update

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Bullfrog AI Stock Performance
Bullfrog AI stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. Bullfrog AI has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.37.
Bullfrog AI Company Profile
