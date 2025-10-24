Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 435.8% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $281.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.62 and a 12 month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,866.33. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.17.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

