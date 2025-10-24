International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 3.0%

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average is $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.09.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

