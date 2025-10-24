SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.15 and last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 1008452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPTI. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 616,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after buying an additional 264,506 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,419,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 79.3% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 138,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

