KPP Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.67.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

