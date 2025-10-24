Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,455 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,186,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,936 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $166,945,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 362.5% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,954,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,451,000 after buying an additional 4,666,949 shares during the period. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC now owns 1,714,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after acquiring an additional 29,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,342,000 after acquiring an additional 500,938 shares during the period.

SPHY stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

