Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $599.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $594.83 and a 200 day moving average of $566.58. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

