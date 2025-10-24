FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Receives $271.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.8333.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. BNP Paribas Exane raised FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th.

NYSE FDX opened at $238.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.19. FedEx has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $308.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,326 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,705,391,000 after purchasing an additional 211,165 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in FedEx by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,482,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,292,016,000 after buying an additional 649,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,947,670 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,124,524,000 after buying an additional 28,450 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,545,371 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,033,208,000 after buying an additional 94,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 28,080.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $850,948,000 after buying an additional 3,730,273 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

