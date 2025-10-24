D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 21,046 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,046 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,410,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,648,000 after buying an additional 343,406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 996,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,979,000 after buying an additional 173,388 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 991,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,827,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 796,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,138,000 after buying an additional 93,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 775,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,202,000 after buying an additional 33,469 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.31.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

