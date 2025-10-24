Contrasting Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) and Cleantech Solutions International (OTCMKTS:SEII)

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) and Cleantech Solutions International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ferguson and Cleantech Solutions International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferguson $30.76 billion 1.56 $700.00 million $9.34 26.27 Cleantech Solutions International $320,000.00 N/A -$4.15 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Ferguson has higher revenue and earnings than Cleantech Solutions International.

This table compares Ferguson and Cleantech Solutions International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferguson 6.03% 35.21% 11.59% Cleantech Solutions International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Ferguson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cleantech Solutions International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ferguson shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cleantech Solutions International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ferguson and Cleantech Solutions International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferguson 0 7 10 2 2.74 Cleantech Solutions International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ferguson currently has a consensus price target of $240.80, indicating a potential downside of 1.86%. Given Cleantech Solutions International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cleantech Solutions International is more favorable than Ferguson.

Summary

Ferguson beats Cleantech Solutions International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferguson

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers. It also supplies specialist water and wastewater treatment products to residential, commercial, and infrastructure contractors, as well as supplies pipe, valves, and fittings solutions to industrial customers. In addition, it offers customized solutions, such as virtual design, fabrication, valve actuation, pre-assembly, kitting, installation, and project management services, as well as after-sales support that comprises warranty, credit, project-based billing, returns and maintenance, and repair and operations support. The company sells its products through a network of distribution centers, branches, counter service and specialist sales associates, showroom consultants, and e-commerce channels. Ferguson Enterprises Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia.

About Cleantech Solutions International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provision of consulting and office support services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

