Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) and Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR) Head to Head Survey

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) and Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Flowserve and Hollund Industrial Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowserve 0 2 8 1 2.91 Hollund Industrial Marine 0 0 0 0 0.00

Flowserve presently has a consensus price target of $65.88, indicating a potential upside of 24.94%. Given Flowserve’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flowserve is more favorable than Hollund Industrial Marine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

93.9% of Flowserve shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Flowserve shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Hollund Industrial Marine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Flowserve and Hollund Industrial Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowserve 6.28% 18.25% 7.12% Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flowserve and Hollund Industrial Marine”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowserve $4.56 billion 1.51 $282.76 million $2.21 23.86 Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Flowserve has higher revenue and earnings than Hollund Industrial Marine.

Summary

Flowserve beats Hollund Industrial Marine on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flowserve

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets. The FCD segment provides engineered and industrial valve and automation systems, including isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and equipment maintenance services for flow control systems, including advanced diagnostics, repair, installation, commissioning, retrofit programs, and field machining capabilities. This segment's products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids, gases, and multi-phase fluids. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical and pharmaceuticals, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries, including mining and ore processing, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1790 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Hollund Industrial Marine

(Get Free Report)

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc., a development stage company, provides integrated project development services and solutions primarily for the underwater forest management. The company’s integrated project development services comprise resource and needs assessment, permitting, environmental and project planning, logging, milling, product branding, marketing, and sales. It also provides Tiger-Lynk machine system, a robot manipulator for heavy construction and repair, forest recovery, mining, flood emergency response, diver assistance, cutting, drilling, grappling, welding, dredging, raking, heavy transport, and other remote services. The company was formerly known as Hollund Industrial, Inc. and changed its name to Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. in July 2008. Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. is headquartered in Blaine, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.