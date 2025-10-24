Patten Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Patten Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $674.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $707.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $660.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $617.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $677.20.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

