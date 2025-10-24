512 Shares in CrowdStrike $CRWD Purchased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after buying an additional 955,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after buying an additional 908,554 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after buying an additional 760,222 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.47.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $521.98 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $294.68 and a 1 year high of $522.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 117.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.92.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,558,000. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,090 shares of company stock worth $75,500,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

