Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 354 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,084.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,319,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,361,000 after buying an additional 3,954,483 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,378,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,643 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at about $24,554,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 951.6% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 751,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,241,000 after purchasing an additional 679,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 180.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 758,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after buying an additional 487,530 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

BATS:DIHP opened at $31.01 on Friday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

