TFB Advisors LLC Sells 421 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

TFB Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.69 and a twelve month high of $60.11.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

