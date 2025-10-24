Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in ADT Inc. $ADT

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,586 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,715,950 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $404,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ADT by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,077,931 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $212,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,120 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ADT by 2,089.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,638,575 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $123,989,000 after buying an additional 13,969,976 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ADT by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,119,098 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $105,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in ADT by 15.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,545,184 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $102,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,861 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADT news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $590,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 112,650,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,124,541.46. The trade was a 38.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADT. Wall Street Zen lowered ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.34.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADT

ADT Price Performance

NYSE:ADT opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $8.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. ADT had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.