Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Short Interest Update

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 32,840,000 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the September 15th total of 22,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $71.32.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 966.7% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

