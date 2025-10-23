Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Bought by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4%

BMY opened at $44.36 on Thursday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.