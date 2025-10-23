Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,597 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $112,129,506.30. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.28.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $175.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $416.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.99, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

