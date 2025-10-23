Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 0.8% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDE. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 165.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 984.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE stock opened at $123.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $103.07 and a 1 year high of $137.41. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.01.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.