Patten Group Inc. Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Patten Group Inc. lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 952.6% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE NKE opened at $69.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average is $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.