Retirement Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 184.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 125.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Finally, Metavasi Capital LP increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 275.0% in the first quarter. Metavasi Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $127.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.88. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “mkt outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $6,066,002.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 94,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,531,353.14. This trade represents a 38.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $865,115.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,278.56. This represents a 32.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,763,124 shares of company stock worth $524,708,595. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.