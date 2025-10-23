Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,282 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Strive Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after acquiring an additional 49,971 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 161,840 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $212.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $217.94. The company has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a PE ratio of 132.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.22.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $141,512.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,943.84. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,629,805.65. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock worth $260,687,367. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

