PTC Inc. $PTC Position Increased by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. PTC accounts for approximately 3.0% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.16% of PTC worth $32,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of PTC by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in PTC by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in PTC by 1.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC stock opened at $203.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.38 and a 1-year high of $219.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.71 and a 200-day moving average of $185.06.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The company had revenue of $643.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PTC from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.71.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

