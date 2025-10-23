Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 4,827 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $68.25 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.06.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

