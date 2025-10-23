AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $228.57 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $403.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 312.38%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

