Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 113 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price (up previously from $251.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.58.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $225.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

