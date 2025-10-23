LifeWealth Investments LLC Grows Position in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

LifeWealth Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 20,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 299,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 12,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.59.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.