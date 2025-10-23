893 Shares in GE Aerospace $GE Bought by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in GE Aerospace by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in GE Aerospace by 32.7% in the second quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,363,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the second quarter worth $319,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in GE Aerospace by 9.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co raised its position in GE Aerospace by 15.3% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 2.9%

GE opened at $297.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $315.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $316.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.86.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $343.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.27.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

