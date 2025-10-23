D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 37,438 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,438 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $15,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.23.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4%

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

