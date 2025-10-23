Castle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 918 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,162,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $783,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 503,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,932,000 after buying an additional 30,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 13,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.51.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI set a $92.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, New Street Research set a $84.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

In related news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,773 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

