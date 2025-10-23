Cambridge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Cambridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,037,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $110.87 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $119.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

