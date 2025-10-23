Warther Private Wealth LLC Purchases 309,675 Shares of Energy Transfer LP $ET

Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1,326.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,675 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up about 1.6% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.1% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 11,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,350,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. This represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

