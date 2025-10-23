Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Evercore ISI increased their price target on S&P Global from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on S&P Global from $621.00 to $558.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.23.

SPGI opened at $479.55 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.16. The company has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

