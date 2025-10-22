What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Comerica FY2025 Earnings?

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.93. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2026 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.91%.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Comerica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Comerica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.65.

Comerica Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average is $63.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $83.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Comerica by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 67,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylvest Advisors LLC grew its position in Comerica by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $269,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,928.88. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $140,763.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,690.72. This represents a 18.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

