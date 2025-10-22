Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Stock Holdings Increased by Sentry LLC

Sentry LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Sentry LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 127,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,656,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,055,087,000 after acquiring an additional 93,699 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 59,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 234,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $129.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank set a $137.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.71.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

