Northland Capmk Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for UTI

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 21st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.01 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 17,142.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 105.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

