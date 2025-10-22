Sterling Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,791 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Sterling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. GE Aerospace accounts for about 3.0% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 113.5% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.3%
Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $306.47 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $316.53. The stock has a market cap of $324.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.16 and a 200-day moving average of $252.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $343.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.27.
About GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
