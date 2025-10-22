Family Capital Management Inc. Purchases 13,616 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Family Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Family Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,388,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,324.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $74.88.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.