Short Interest in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ANSC) Decreases By 37.5%

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Trading Up 0.2%

ANSC opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSC. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 529.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 135.7% during the second quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 87,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,170,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

