Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,759 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XHLF

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,759 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $9,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Fourpath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

