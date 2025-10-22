Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 207 Shares of Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Cavalier Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Federal Signal Price Performance

NYSE:FSS opened at $123.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.20 and a 200-day moving average of $106.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. Federal Signal Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $130.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $564.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.24 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

