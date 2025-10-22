Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 538 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 350.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PRU. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 119.73%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

