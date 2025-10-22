FY2025 EPS Estimates for Colabor Group Reduced by Analyst

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Free Report) – Desjardins reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Colabor Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 19th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $0.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Colabor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Colabor Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Colabor Group from C$1.80 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colabor Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.00.

TSE:GCL opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$29.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.17. Colabor Group has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$1.11.

In related news, insider Robert John Briscoe sold 100,000 shares of Colabor Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$80,000.00. Corporate insiders own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Colabor Group Inc is a wholesaler and distributor of food and related products in Canada. The company operates in two segments Distribution and Wholesale segment. Its Distribution segment operations include the distribution of food products and related products in hotels, restaurants and institutions (HRI) and retail market.

