Whittier Trust Co. Grows Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,159 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average of $98.77. The company has a market capitalization of $134.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

