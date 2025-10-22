FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Amcor PLC $AMCR

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1,038.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,110 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,105,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119,308 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 4,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,732,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638,412 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,522,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,831,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,314,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,166 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.84.

Amcor Stock Down 0.2%

AMCR opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. Amcor PLC has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

