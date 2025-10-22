FNY Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. $SFBC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sound Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sound Financial Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SFBC opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.17.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

