Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 406 Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.4%

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $599.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $593.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $426.24 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The stock has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.10.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.50.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

