Portman Ridge Finance Corporation $PTMN Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,446 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Portman Ridge Finance were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 13.3% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 69.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 7.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $18.92.

Portman Ridge Finance Announces Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.5%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -202.15%.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

