Citizens & Northern Corp Has $1.95 Million Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 78.3% during the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 418.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.57.

NYSE CVS opened at $83.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $83.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.30%.

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

